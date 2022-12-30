Broncos goaltender Alexander signs ELC with Ducks, joins AHL San Diego

Swift Current Broncos goaltender Gage Alexander has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and will report immediately to the AHL’s San Diego Gulls. The Ducks announced the contract and assignment of Alexander Friday afternoon.

“We are very happy for Gage,” said Chad Leslie, General Manager of the Broncos. “His goal coming here was to earn a contract and get to the next level. We wish him all the best.”

Alexander, 20, was selected by the Ducks in the fifth-round (148th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. A product of Okotoks, Alta., Alexander was in his first season with the Broncos, logging a record of 8-5-0-1 with a 3.47 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.

Alexander was originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the seventh round (133rd overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft. Over the course of 60 career WHL regular season outings, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound puckstopper collected a career record of 33-16-3-3 with a 2.81 GAA, .902 SV% and three shutouts.

With Alexander parting for AHL San Diego – the primary affiliate of the Ducks – the Broncos crease will be patrolled by the likes of Boston Bruins prospect Reid Dyck and rookie Joey Rocha.

The Broncos return to action tonight (7 p.m. CT) when they play host to the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the InnovationPlex in Swift Current.