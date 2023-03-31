Broncos forward Filmon signs with New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have signed Swift Current Broncos forward Josh Filmon to a three-year, entry-level contract, the NHL Club announced Friday.

Filmon was selected by the Devils in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The product of Winnipeg, Man. finished the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season tied for fourth among League skaters with 47 goals, while his 75 points were tops among Broncos skaters.

On December 16, 2022, Filmon scored six times in an 8-4 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings, becoming the first WHL player to tally a half-dozen goals in a single game since Tyler Ennis of the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2009.

Earlier this week, Filmon was named to the Central Division First All-Star Team.

Filmon, 19, represented Canada at the 2022 U18 World Championship in Germany, a tournament that marked the 6-foot-3, 165-pound forward’s first international appearance.

Josh Filmon was originally selected by Swift Current in the fourth round of the 2019 WHL Draft and in 148 career regular season appearances with the Broncos, he has totalled 122 points (72G-50A).

His entry-level contract will take effect during the 2023-24 season. Filmon has been assigned to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.