Broncos announce new initiative in support of Colby Cave Memorial Fund

SWIFT CURRENT, SK – On April 11, 2020, the sudden and tragic loss of Colby Cave, a beloved member of the hockey community, thoroughly impacted the people and communities that were so fortunate to have encountered him. His contributions to all of the communities he had immersed himself in throughout his life were immeasurable and inspiring, and Swift Current was one of those fortunate communities to have been profoundly impacted by the commitment and positivity that Colby exhibited.

Following his passing, the Cave Family and the Edmonton Oilers created the Colby Cave Memorial Fund to carry on his memory and legacy. Proceeds from the fund will go toward community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children.

In an effort to help support the Cave Family continue the lasting legacy of Colby, the Broncos are proud to announce our first initiative focused on supporting the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, the sale of #10 – Bronco Forever decals.

Designed by Broncos teammate Taylor Vause, this logo not only highlights his jersey number, but the prominence of the letter ‘C’ represents the Character, Commitment, and Courage he demonstrated while wearing the ‘C’ on his jersey as the Captain of the Swift Current Broncos, and throughout his life.

The decals will be available for $5.00 each beginning on October 5th, 2020, and thanks to the support of Innovation Credit Union, all proceeds from the sales of these decals will go towards supporting the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

The #10 – Bronco Forever decals are available for purchase at the Swift Current Broncos store ‘The Stable’, and can be viewed online at scbroncos-store.com. Decals will also be available through Innovation Credit Union, however due to capacity restrictions in-branch, members of Innovation Credit Union can purchase these decals by calling 1-866-446-7001.

The Swift Current Broncos and Innovation Credit Union are proud to serve the memory of Colby Cave and to contribute to his ongoing legacy through this fundraiser. The Broncos and Innovation Credit Union plan to announce further activities in the near future to help support the Colby Cave Memorial Fund and collectively pay tribute to Colby’s memory.

For details on the Colby Cave Memorial Fund and to donate directly to the fund, please visit www.nhl.com/oilers/community/colby-cave-memorial-fund.