October 8, 2021

Broncos add size on blueline, acquire Sadhra-Kang from Hurricanes

Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

The Swift Current Broncos added some notable size on the blue line Friday morning, acquiring 6-foot-5, 195-pound defenceman Kayden Sadhra-Kang from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Sadhra-Kang, a 2003-born product of Richmond, B.C., was originally a ninth-round pick (195th overall) of the Hurricanes in the 2018 WHL Draft. He made his WHL debut with the Hurricanes during the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season, skating in nine contests and tallying one assist. In two games to start the 2021-22 campaign, Sadhra-Kang has registered one assist and a plus-3 rating.

Prior to joining the Hurricanes, Sadhra-Kang spent three seasons in the CSSHL, finishing his time with St. George’s U18 Prep in 2019-20, appearing in 36 contests and contributing 18 points (1G-17A).

Sadhra-Kang is expected to join the Broncos immediately and is projected to make his Swift Current debut tonight at 7 p.m. MT when the Broncos host the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Innovation Credit Union i-Plex. Catch the action on WHL Live.

