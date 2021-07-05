MENU
July 5, 2021

Broncos add defenceman Thiessen from Wheat Kings

brandon wheat kings swift current broncos whl transactions
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

The Swift Current Broncos have added veteran defenceman Rylan Thiessen in a Monday deal with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

In exchange, Brandon receives a conditional ninth round selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 20-year-old Thiessen made 17 appearances with his hometown Wheat Kings during the 2020-21 WHL season, registering seven points (1G-6A).

“Rylan has been a consummate pro for our organization,” Wheat Kings general manager Doug Gasper said. “This trade allows him a chance go and be a big part of a new team.”

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound blueliner was originally signed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in December of 2018. In 56 career regular season appearances with Lethbridge and Brandon, Thiessen has recorded 13 points (1G-12A).

 

