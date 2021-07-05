Broncos add defenceman Thiessen from Wheat Kings

The Swift Current Broncos have added veteran defenceman Rylan Thiessen in a Monday deal with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

In exchange, Brandon receives a conditional ninth round selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 20-year-old Thiessen made 17 appearances with his hometown Wheat Kings during the 2020-21 WHL season, registering seven points (1G-6A).

“Rylan has been a consummate pro for our organization,” Wheat Kings general manager Doug Gasper said. “This trade allows him a chance go and be a big part of a new team.”

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound blueliner was originally signed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in December of 2018. In 56 career regular season appearances with Lethbridge and Brandon, Thiessen has recorded 13 points (1G-12A).