Broncos acquire Hagan from Wheat Kings

This afternoon the Broncos have continued to be active on the 2020 Western Hockey League Trade Deadline with the acquisition of 17-year-old forward Bode Hagan from the Brandon Wheat Kings.

In exchange for Hagan, the Wheaties have received a sixth round pick at the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

Hagan, the 5-foot-8, 179-pound forward was selected in the eighth round, 162-overall, by Brandon at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

The product of Alsike, Alta., has tallied four assists this season for the Wheat Kings in 18 games played. Still young in his WHL career, look for the speedy winger to make an impact on a young Broncos team.

The next game for the Broncos is Saturday, January 11 (7:00 p.m. MT) against the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a Central Division matchup.