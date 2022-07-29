MENU
July 29, 2022

Broncos acquire Ducks prospect Alexander from ICE

Winnipeg ICE swift current broncos whl transactions
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Steve Hiscock

The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2002-born goaltender Gage Alexander from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The trade was announced on Friday afternoon.

Alexander was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

“Adding Gage gives us some depth at the position and an opportunity for us to start the season strong,” said Chad Leslie, General Manager of the Broncos. “We feel that we are taking a step forward as a group and this addition helps us in that regard.”

A native of Okotoks, Alta., the 6-foot-6, 205-pound puckstopper has appeared in 45 career WHL Regular Season games, going 25-11-3-2 with a 258 goals-against average, .904 save percentage, and three shutouts.

He saw action in a career-high 29 regular season outings with the ICE during the 2021-22 WHL campaign, going 18-7-2-2 with a 2.40 GAA, .911 SV%, and two shutouts.

Alexander was originally selected by the ICE in the seventh round (133rd overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft.

