Briggs Orr signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Calgary Hitmen

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club today announced the signing of American-born prospect Briggs Orr to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

The 15-year-old product of El Dorado Hills, Calif., was selected by the Hitmen in the second round, 34th overall, in the inaugural WHL U.S. Prospects Draft held in March.

“We are very excited that Briggs has decided to commit to our program,” said Hitmen General Manager Jeff Chynoweth. “From the start, he has shown a strong interest to not only play in the Western Hockey League but come to Calgary. Briggs is a talented defenceman who we believe will be a key player for the Hitmen in the coming years.”

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound Orr was a workhorse for the San Jose Jr. Sharks in 2019-20. The strong defender was a key member of the Sharks blue line logging big minutes while recording 14 points (5G-9A) in 54 games.

“I could not be more excited about joining the Calgary Hitmen,” commented Orr. “I appreciate everything the organization has done for me and realize that the hard work is just beginning.”

BRIGGS ORR – DEFENCEMAN

HOMETOWN: El Dorado Hills, CA DOB: March 28, 2005

HEIGHT: 5’10” WEIGHT: 155 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DID YOU KNOW? Orr helped the Sharks to a silver medal at Pacific Districts this season.

Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM 2019-20 San Jose Jr. Sharks Bantam AAA 54 5 9 14 102 2018-19 San Jose Jr. Sharks Bantam Minor 45 4 15 19 46

Orr will be eligible to compete for a full-time roster spot with the Hitmen come the 2021-22 WHL season.