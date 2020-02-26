Brandon Wheat Kings clinch spot in 2020 #WHLPlayoffs

The Brandon Wheat Kings will be one of 16 teams competing for the Western Hockey League’s Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2020.

Brandon secured their spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs Wednesday night with a 9-1 win against the Swift Current Broncos. They’re the second team from the WHL’s East Division to secure a playoff spot, doing so after the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Wheaties now have a 32-21-4-2 record through 59 games, giving them 70 points. The Red Deer Rebels have a 21-31-2-3 record through 57 games for 46 points and can only achieve a maximum of 69 points by the end of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

Highlighted by a 10-game winning streak from late December to late January, the Wheat Kings have taken control of their season and played their way into the playoff picture in the WHL’s East Division and Eastern Conference.

Leading the team offensively have been the duo of Colorado Avalanche prospect Luka Burzan and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Ben McCartney. Burzan’s 60 points (35G-25A) lead the team in goals and overall scoring while McCartney’s 59 points (24G-35A) rank second overall while also leading the squad in helpers.

Another draft-eligible prospect in Ridly Greig has set new career-best totals in all three main offensive categories with 54 points (22G-32A) through 52 games. Long-time Wheat King Cole Reinhart has posted his second-straight season of 20-plus goals, sitting at 51 points (28G-23A) through 52 games.

Captain and hometown product Connor Gutenberg has also powered the team’s offence with 36 points (14G-22A) in 59 games.

On the blue line, the rising profile of 2020 NHL Draft prospect Braden Schneider has been matched with a strong offensive output, posting 41 points (7G-34A) in 56 games. Not to be outdone is 18-year-old Chad Nychuk, who has tripled his offensive production from last season for 39 points (7G-32A) in 59 games.

Between the pipes, the Wheat Kings have found strength from both their goaltenders this season. Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jiri Patera has taken the majority of the starts, compiling a 22-11-2-2 record, 2.54 goals-against average, 0.922 save percentage, and five shutouts. Ethan Kruger, who has earned some well-deserved draft recognition, has posted a 10-10-2-0 record in 23 games, maintaining a 2.80 GAA, 0.913 SV%, and three shutouts.

Having secured their spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs, the Wheat Kings will be in action next on Friday, February 28 (7 p.m. MT) against the Calgary Hitmen.

To date, the Portland Winterhawks, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen, Victoria Royals, and Brandon Wheat Kings have secured berths in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs.