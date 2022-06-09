Thunderbirds sign first-round selection Braeden Cootes

The Seattle Thunderbirds have signed forward Braeden Cootes to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Cootes, who hails from Sherwood Park, Alta., was the 10th-overall selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Once we saw Braeden was going to be available, we jumped at the opportunity to move up in the draft,” said Thunderbirds director of player personnel Cal Filson. “Braeden is an explosive skater with next level offensive instincts. He has all the characteristics to be a number one center in the WHL.”

By signing a WHL Standard Player Agreement, Cootes is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL. A player is able to attend any career enhancing institution of his choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals.

For each season played in the WHL, a player receives a one-year post-secondary scholarship, which includes: tuition, compulsory fees and required textbooks.

The WHL provides the top young hockey talent in western Canada and the United States with the opportunity to develop their skills on the ice at the highest possible level, without compromising their academic goals.