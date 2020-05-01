Brady Birnie signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Swift Current Broncos
Swift Current, Sask. – The Swift Current Broncos announced today they have signed forward Brady Birnie to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement. Birnie was the Broncos first-round pick, 21st overall, in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft on April 22.
Birnie, from Regina, spent the 2019-20 season with the Regina Monarchs of the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League, scoring 128 points (56G-72A) in just 31 games. He then added 10 points (6G-4A) in just three playoff games.
His 128 points ranked second in the league and was the fourth-highest single-season total since 2001-02. His 72 assists led the league in 2019-20. He also dressed for three games with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 team, scoring once.
Birnie is the first member of the Broncos 2020 draft class to sign with the club.
