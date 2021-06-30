MENU
June 30, 2021

Bocharov to represent USA at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

saskatoon blades
Saskatoon Blades
by
Saskatoon Blades
Keith Hershmiller

Saskatoon Blades defenceman Pavel Bocharov has earned a spot on USA Hockey’s national U18 squad, and will compete for international glory at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup later this summer.

Bocharov, who dressed in 16 games as a rookie with Saskatoon during the 2020-21 WHL season, is one of seven defencemen and 23 players to crack the roster. The Escondido, Calif. product will represent the United States at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scheduled for August 2-7 in Breclav, Czech Republic, and Piestany, Slovakia.

“We are extremely proud of Pasha for making the United States national U-18 team,” exclaimed Blades general manager Colin Priestner. “To be one of the top seven defencemen in the country for his age is a great achievement and we know he will represent us very well on the world stage this summer at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. This experience will certainly provide him with a lot of confidence and exposure as he prepares for his draft year with us this season.”

Selected by Saskatoon in the 8th round, 160th overall, in the 2019 WHL Draft, Bocharov joined the Blades for the 2020-21 WHL campaign in Regina. In 16 games as a rookie, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound defender collected one assist, and helped Saskatoon finish third in the East Division.

More News
0:44
RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year: Matchup #11 – Rowland vs. Boyko
2 hours ago
WHL mourns passing of Blazers President and COO Don Moores
18 hours ago
Mallette signs multi-year extension with Rockets
20 hours ago
Meet The Future - Sebastian Cossa
20 hours ago
Former Chiefs captain Ty Smith named to NHL All-Rookie Team
20 hours ago
WHL Clubs select 32 players from 12 countries in 2021 CHL Import Draft
23 hours ago