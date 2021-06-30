Bocharov to represent USA at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Saskatoon Blades defenceman Pavel Bocharov has earned a spot on USA Hockey’s national U18 squad, and will compete for international glory at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup later this summer.

Bocharov, who dressed in 16 games as a rookie with Saskatoon during the 2020-21 WHL season, is one of seven defencemen and 23 players to crack the roster. The Escondido, Calif. product will represent the United States at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scheduled for August 2-7 in Breclav, Czech Republic, and Piestany, Slovakia.

Pasha Bocharov is one of 23 players who will represent Team USA at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup 🔥 READ UP | https://t.co/G81jvReKkH pic.twitter.com/HHhygSnySj — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) June 30, 2021

“We are extremely proud of Pasha for making the United States national U-18 team,” exclaimed Blades general manager Colin Priestner. “To be one of the top seven defencemen in the country for his age is a great achievement and we know he will represent us very well on the world stage this summer at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. This experience will certainly provide him with a lot of confidence and exposure as he prepares for his draft year with us this season.”

Proud to announce the U.S. roster for the 2021 #HlinkaGretzkyCup! Congrats, boys! 🇺🇸 Tournament details → https://t.co/gC5o3zyJNJ pic.twitter.com/wDycBScvzt — USA Hockey (@usahockey) June 30, 2021

Selected by Saskatoon in the 8th round, 160th overall, in the 2019 WHL Draft, Bocharov joined the Blades for the 2020-21 WHL campaign in Regina. In 16 games as a rookie, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound defender collected one assist, and helped Saskatoon finish third in the East Division.