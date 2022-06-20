Blues prospect Neighbours hoping to cap WHL tenure with national crown

The Edmonton Oil Kings have selected in the top 10 of the WHL Prospects Draft three times in the past six years.

Defenceman Matthew Robertson went seventh-overall in 2016, while forward Dylan Guenther was the first-overall pick two years later.

Like his first-round counterparts, forward Jake Neighbours is a blue-chip NHL prospect.

The fourth-overall selection in the 2017 WHL Draft, Neighbours has been a household name since breaking in with the Oil Kings during the 2017-18 season.

The product of Airdrie, Alta., leads his Edmonton side to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia after skating in 206 regular season and playoff games with Edmonton, collecting 205 points along the way.

He stands as one of only six players in modern Oil Kings franchise history to have been selected in the first round of the NHL Draft; the St. Louis Blues picked Neighbours 26th-overall in 2020 following a 23-goal, 70-point season for Edmonton.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/2rEkPRvc5NE” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Fast-forward to the 2021-22 season, which Neighbours started in the NHL, appearing in nine games for the Blues and scoring his first NHL goal October 23 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Upon returning to Edmonton, Neighbours was immediately named Oil Kings captain. Despite appearing in just 30 regular season games, the 20-year-old finished seventh in team scoring with 45 points.

Neighbours is built for big moments. He’s scored 29 points in 35 career playoff games in the WHL. Two of his three goals during Edmonton’s championship run were of the game-winning variety, including an overtime decider May 9 in Red Deer.

But as gifted as he is offensively, Neighbours has taken his physical game to a new level during this post-season run, accented by a thunderous check on 6-foot-9 Matthew Rempe in Game 2 of the WHL Championship Series versus Seattle.

Now that his group has landed in Saint John, Neighbours is eager to get to work.

“It’s good to get in and see the city, walk around a little bit and get comfortable,” he said Sunday. “We got a chance to sight-see for the first couple of days, but now it’s about getting into our focus.”

The 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia is sure to be Neighbours’ junior hockey swan song. It’s one last chance for him to show off his best ahead of a move to the Show Me State in the fall.