Blue Jackets prospect Svozil named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 5, 2023.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect led all WHL defencemen with eight points (1G-7A), posting six primary assists as the Pats posted a 2-1-0-0 record this past week.

The product of Prerov, Czechia began his week with a pair of assists Friday, March 3, earning Third Star honours as Regina rallied to defeat the Winnipeg ICE 5-3.

The following evening, Svozil scored once, adding three helpers including on the overtime winner as the Pats upended the Red Deer Rebels 6-5.

Svozil was named the game’s First Star.

The 20-year-old closed out his weekend with two assists in a 5-2 setback to the Saskatoon Blades Sunday, March 5.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound rearguard begins the week tied for the League scoring lead among defencemen with 72 points (10G-62A), while his 37 power-play points are also good for a share of the lead among WHL blueliners.

He is currently on a 10-game point streak, posting 22 points (5G-17A) in a stretch that dates back to February 11, 2023.

Svozil was originally selected by the Regina Pats with the 15th-overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. In 106 career WHL regular season contests, he has totalled 113 points (20G-93A).

He was selected in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, signing an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in August of 2021.

Stanislav Svozil and the Regina Pats are next in action Wednesday, March 8 when they play host to the Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre).