Blazers’ Zary named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers forward Connor Zary has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending March 8, 2020.

Eligible for selection at the 2020 NHL Draft, Zary recorded nine points (4G-5A) and a plus-nine rating across four games this week. Extending their winning streak to six games, the Blazers clinched their first B.C. Division title since 2012 Saturday.

Zary opened his week on Wednesday with a single assist in Kamloops’ 4-2 home win over the Vancouver Giants. In Friday’s 6-3 home win against the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Zary recorded a hat trick, tallying his team’s second, third, and sixth goals of the contest to earn him third-star honours for the game.

Heading south of the 49th parallel Saturday, Zary posted a pair of assists in an 8-1 win over the Tri-City Americans. Sunday, Zary closed out his week with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 triumph over the Americans. Zary scored his team’s second goal while assisting on their first and third goals as well. For his efforts, Zary was named the second star of the game and the third star of the night in the WHL Sunday.

Culminating Zary’s performances for the week, the Saskatoon, Sask. product saw his point streak extended to eight games, with 17 points (7G-10A) in that span.

Following an impressive second season in the WHL, the 18-year-old Zary has stepped up his performance again this season. In 56 games, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound forward has registered 86 points (38G-48A), including 15 power-play goals, three short-handed goals, and five game-winning goals. Zary ranks second on the Blazers in goals, assists, and points. Among WHL skaters, Zary is fifth in overall scoring, tied for fifth in goals, and stands alone for 12th place in assists.

At the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, the Blazers selected Zary in the second round, 37th overall. For his WHL career excluding playoffs, Zary has recorded 184 points (74G-110A) in 188 games, including 26 power-play goals, six short-handed goals, and 13 game-winning goals. He’s also appeared in four WHL playoff games, posting four points (3G-1A), including one power-play goal, one short-handed goal, and one game-winning goal.

The Blazers will wrap up play against the WHL’s U.S. Division in their next game, facing the Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday, March 10 (7:05 p.m. PT) at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

