Blazers top 2021 WHL Prospects Draft selection Tait signs WHL Standard Player Agreement

Kamloops, B.C. – The Kamloops Blazers have announced that the hockey club has signed forward Ashton Tait to a standard WHL Standard Player Agreement. Tait was the Club’s first selection from the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft last week; he was drafted with the 26th overall pick.

Tait, who hails from Prince Albert, Sask., is currently playing with the Prince Albert Mintos of the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League and has 24 points (15G-9A) in 22 games this season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashton and his family to the Blazers organization,” said Blazers Director of Player Personnel, Robbie Sandland. “Ashton has really good skill and hockey sense, combined with his competitiveness and a desire to make an impact every game he plays. He will fit in really well with our group in Kamloops.”

Tait was one of Team Saskatchewan’s top scorers at the WHL Cup in October 2021. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound forward had four goals and an assist in five games at the tournament.

“Ashton has shown the ability to consistently produce offensively and make others around him better,” continued Sandland. “We look forward to watching Ashton develop in a Blazers uniform.”