Blazers to enter the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien

The Kamloops Blazers are the latest WHL club to clinch a spot in the Second Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

It was a quick series for the Blazers as they swept their provincial rivals, the Vancouver Giants, in just four games.

This was the second time in as many years that the Blazers and Giants met in the postseason. Last year saw a similar result, as Kamloops knocked off Vancouver in the Second Round in a six-game series.

The four-game series against Vancouver marks the second consecutive season where the Blazers completed a sweep in their First Round matchup. It was the Spokane Chiefs who met the same demise in the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

Netminder Dylan Ernst played a pivotal role for the Blazers this go-round, as he posted a 1.16 GAA and 0.946 SV% while leading all WHL goaltenders with two shutouts during the First Round.

Blazers captain and Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven was dominant in the first four games, recording nine points plus a hat-trick in Game 1.

But it was Anaheim Ducks second-round draft pick, Olen Zellweger, who was the difference maker in Game 4. Zellweger recorded three points and the game-winning goal in the first overtime period to send the Blazers into the Second Round.

The B.C. Division Champions are hoping to top last season’s playoff run which saw the Blazers reach the Western Conference Finals, before bowing out to the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 7.

The Blazers will be back in action on Friday, April 14 when they host Game 1 of their Second Round series.