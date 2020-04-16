Blazers’ Stankoven named WHL Western Conference Rookie of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Logan Stankoven, forward of the Kamloops Blazers, has been named the WHL Western Conference Rookie of the Year and nominee for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL Rookie of the Year) presented by Wawanesa Insurance.

Chosen fifth overall at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, Stankoven was a leading member for his hometown Blazers during the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season as they charged to the top of the B.C. Division. In 59 games, Stankoven posted 48 points (29G-19A), including seven power-play goals and five game-winning goals to tie for third on the team in goals and rank sixth in team scoring.

Among WHL rookies, Stankoven was tied for first in goals and ranked sixth in overall scoring. Stankoven also led all Western Conference rookies in goals. His five game-winning goals were tied for second among WHL rookies.

His season was highlighted by 12 multi-point performances, including three multi-goal games. On February 15, 2020, Stankoven recorded four goals in a home game against the Victoria Royals.

Stankoven collected 14 points (11G-3A) on a seven-game point streak during February. He scored a goal during each one of those games to also tie for the second-longest goal-scoring streak in the WHL this season.

For his WHL career, the 5-foot-7, 165-pound 17-year-old Stankoven has recorded 49 points (29G-20A) in 66 WHL regular season games. He’s also appeared in six WHL playoff games, recording two points (1G-1A).

WHL Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Year are voted upon annually by WHL General Managers and Head Coaches. The winner of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for WHL Rookie of the Year will be announced on Friday, May 15.

The Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the player whose performance in their first season is deemed to be the most outstanding among all rookies.

A former owner of the Saskatoon Blades, Jim Piggott played a direct role in the formation of the Western Canadian Hockey League, now known as the WHL. Along with Del Wilson, Piggott played a critical role in the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

Winners of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy / WHL Rookie of the Year Award (since 2000):

2018-19: Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw Warriors

2017-18: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

2016-17: Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos

2015-16: Matthew Phillips, Victoria Royals

2014-15: Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2013-14: Nick Merkley, Kelowna Rockets

2012-13: Seth Jones, Portland Winterhawks

2011-12: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2010-11: Mathew Dumba, Red Deer Rebels

2009-10: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer Rebels

2008-09: Brett Connolly, Prince George Cougars

2007-08: Brayden Schenn, Brandon Wheat Kings

2006-07: Kyle Beach, Everett Silvertips

2005-06: Peter Mueller, Everett Silvertips

2004-05: Tyler Plante, Brandon Wheat Kings

2003-04: Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants

2002-03: Matt Ellison, Red Deer Rebels

2001-02: Braydon Coburn, Portland Winterhawks

2000-01: Scottie Upshall, Kamloops Blazers

1999-00: Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE



