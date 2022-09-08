Blazers sign imports Sarell and Schnattinger

Kamloops, B.C. – The Kamloops Blazers have signed 19-year-old import defenseman Aapo Sarell and 18-year-old import goaltender Michael Schnattinger. Both Sarell and Schnattinger were selected by the Blazers in the 2022 CHL Import Draft in July.

Sarell, who is from Lappeenranta, Finland, was selected by the Blazers with the 55th overall pick. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defenseman played with SaiPa U20 team and had 15 points in 39 games and also played in 12 games in the Liiga, which is the top league in Finland.

Schnattinger is from Brno, Czechia and was selected in the second round, 115th overall. The 6-foot-0, and 181-pound goaltender played in 34 games with HC Kometa Brno U20 and had a 3.16 goals against average and .915 save percentage.

Sarell and Schnattinger will make their debut this weekend as the Blazers host the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, September 9 at in their first WHL pre-season game.