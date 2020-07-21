Blazers sign import defenceman Viktor Persson

Kamloops, B.C. – Kamloops Blazers General Manager, Matt Bardsley has announced the signing of defenceman Viktor Persson. The Blazers selected Persson in the first round, 56 overall, in the 2020 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft on June 30.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound right-shot defender tallied 18 points (5G-13A) in 26 games for the Brynäs IF Under-20 team in the SuperElit League in Sweden during the 2019-20 hockey season.

“We are excited that Viktor has committed to Kamloops this season to continue his development,” Bardsley said. “We believe he has all the qualities we look for in Kamloops Blazers defenceman. His mobility, vision, puck skills and compete level will be a nice addition to our defence and we look forward to helping him maximize his development.”

Persson, who is born in 2001, does not turn 19 until November and is therefore first-time eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. In the NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, Persson is rated 44 among eligible European skaters.