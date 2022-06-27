MENU
June 27, 2022

Blazers sign forward Nathan Behm

Kamloops, B.C. – The Kamloops Blazers have announced Monday that the hockey club has signed 2007-born forward Nathan Behm to a standard WHL player agreement. Behm was selected by the Blazers in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft in May.

The Calgary, AB native played this past season with Edge U-15 Prep team and had 28 goals, 29 assists and 57 points in 29 games. He also added six goals and 11 points in four playoff games.

“We are excited to welcome Nathan and his family to the Blazers organization,” said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. “We look forward to watching Nathan grow and develop over the coming years.”

Behm is the first player the Blazers have signed from the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

