Blazers sign CHL Import Draft selections Matteo Koci and Vojtech Vochvest

Kamloops, B.C. – The Kamloops Blazers announced Thursday that the Club has signed import defencemen Matteo Koci and Vojtech Vochvest to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.

Koci, 18, was selected in the first round of the CHL Import Draft earlier this month. He is from Karlovy Vary, Czechia and played the 2022-23 season with the HC Energie Karlovy Vary U20 team. He had seven goals, 13 assists and 20 points in 36 games.

Vochvest, 17, was selected by the Blazers in the second round of the CHL Import Draft. Like Koci, Vochvest hails from Czechia, and most recently played with BK Mlada Boleslav U20 where he had a goal and five assists for six points in 52 games during the 2022-23 season.

“We would like to welcome Matteo and Vojtech along with their families to the Kamloops Blazers organization,” said Blazers general manager and head coach Shaun Clouston. “We look forward to being a part of their development over the next few seasons.”

Koci and Vochvest both competed for Czechia at the IIHF Under-18 World Championip in April. Both players also recently competed for Czechia at the Under-20 training camp July 13-25, 2023.