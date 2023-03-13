Blazers netminder Kieper named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers netminder Matthew Kieper has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 12, 2023.

The product of Winnipeg, Man. posted a 2-0-0-0 record for Kamloops this past week to go along with a 0.50 goals-against average, .981 save percentage and one shutout.

Kieper began his week by turning aside 28 shots Wednesday, March 8 as the Blazers defeated the Everett Silvertips 7-1.

The 19-year-old then stopped all 25 shots he faced Saturday, March 11, earning his first shutout of the 2022-23 season in a 6-0 Kamloops win over the Vancouver Giants.

Since being acquired by the Blazers in January, Kieper has collected a 7-1-0-0 record, along with a 2.58 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in nine appearances.

Kieper was originally selected by the Regina Pats in the 3rd round of the 2019 WHL Draft and holds a career 30-23-1-2 record, 3.70 goals-against average, .879 save percentage and two shutouts over 64 career WHL regular season contests with Regina and Kamloops.

Matthew Kieper and the Kamloops Blazers are next in action Wednesday, March 15 when they play host to the Victoria Royals (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).