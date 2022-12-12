Blazers netminder Ernst named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending December 11, 2022.

Ernst, who earned the weekly honour for the second time in the past three weeks, posted a 3-0-0-0 record over the last seven days, to go along with a 1.11 goals-against average, .957 save percentage and one shutout.

The product of Weyburn, Sask. began his week by turning aside all 17 shots he faced Tuesday, December 6 as his Blazers blanked the Victoria Royals 3-1.

The following night, he stopped 21 shots in 35:47 of relief work as Kamloops dropped a 5-2 decision at Victoria.

The 18-year-old turned in a 22-save performance as the Blazers returned home Friday, December 9, helping Kamloops to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Giants.

Ernst closed out his week by making 28 saves Saturday, December 10 while earning a career-best 15th victory of the season as the Blazers dispatched the Royals 6-1.

Ernst, who is rated as a ‘C’ prospect by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, sits second among WHL netminders in wins (15), goals-against average (2.01) and save percentage (.922), while his two shutouts this season have him holding a share of the League lead.

Originally selected by Kamloops in the second round of the 2019 WHL Draft, Ernst holds a 32-13-3-1 record, 2.54 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and four shutouts across 51 career WHL appearances.

Dylan Ernst and the Kamloops Blazers close out the pre-holiday portion of their schedule with a two-game series at Prince George beginning Friday, December 16 (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre).

