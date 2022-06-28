Blazers netminder Dylan Garand named CHL Goaltender of the Year presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand was recognized as the top goaltender in Canadian Major Junior hockey after being named CHL Goaltender of the Year presented by Real Canadian Superstore. Garand was named a finalist for the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award after winning the WHL’s Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year.

A prospect of the New York Rangers (2020, 4-103), Garand was among the league leaders in all major goaltending categories, including goals-against average (2.16, second), save percentage (.925, second), wins (34, T-1st), and shutouts (four, T-4th).

The 20-year-old Garand is the fourth consecutive WHL goaltender to be named CHL Goaltender of the Year, following on the heels of Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips (2019-20), Ian Scott of the Prince Albert Raiders (2018-19), and Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips (2017-18).

Garand is the second Blazer to be named CHL Goaltender of the Year. In 1991-92, Corey Hirsch was tabbed as the top puckstopper in the CHL.

Since the year 2000, a total of 14 CHL Goaltenders of the Year have hailed from the Western Hockey League.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Garand, who hails from Victoria, B.C., was originally selected by the Blazers in the third round (58th overall) of the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft. In 136 career WHL regular season appearances, he has accrued a record of 90-31-5-2 with a 2.33 GAA, .919 SV%, and 12 shutouts.

CHL Goaltender of the Year Award Finalists, 2021-22

Brett Brochu, London Knights (OHL)

Samuel Richard, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)