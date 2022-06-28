Blazers netminder Dylan Garand named CHL Goaltender of the Year presented by Real Canadian Superstore
Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand was recognized as the top goaltender in Canadian Major Junior hockey after being named CHL Goaltender of the Year presented by Real Canadian Superstore. Garand was named a finalist for the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award after winning the WHL’s Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year.
A prospect of the New York Rangers (2020, 4-103), Garand was among the league leaders in all major goaltending categories, including goals-against average (2.16, second), save percentage (.925, second), wins (34, T-1st), and shutouts (four, T-4th).
The 20-year-old Garand is the fourth consecutive WHL goaltender to be named CHL Goaltender of the Year, following on the heels of Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips (2019-20), Ian Scott of the Prince Albert Raiders (2018-19), and Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips (2017-18).
Garand is the second Blazer to be named CHL Goaltender of the Year. In 1991-92, Corey Hirsch was tabbed as the top puckstopper in the CHL.
Since the year 2000, a total of 14 CHL Goaltenders of the Year have hailed from the Western Hockey League.
The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Garand, who hails from Victoria, B.C., was originally selected by the Blazers in the third round (58th overall) of the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft. In 136 career WHL regular season appearances, he has accrued a record of 90-31-5-2 with a 2.33 GAA, .919 SV%, and 12 shutouts.
CHL Goaltender of the Year Award Finalists, 2021-22
Brett Brochu, London Knights (OHL)
Samuel Richard, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)
Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award
2019-20: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips
2018-19: Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders
2017-18: Carter Hart Everett Silvertips
2015-16: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips
2013-14: Jordon Cooke, Kelowna Rockets
2012-13: Patrik Bartosak, Red Deer Rebels
2010-11: Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels
2007-08: Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans
2006-07: Carey Price, Tri-City Americans
2005-06: Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen
2004-05: Jeff Glass, Kootenay ICE
2003-04: Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels
2000-01: Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE
1998-99: Cody Rudkowsky, Seattle Thunderbirds
1993-94: Norm Maracle, Saskatoon Blades
1991-92: Corey Hirsch, Kamloops Blazers
1989-90: Trevor Kidd, Brandon Wheat Kings