October 15, 2021

Blazers name Stankoven and Schmiemann co-captains

kamloops blazers
Kamloops Blazers
by
Kamloops Blazers

Kamloops, B.C. – The Kamloops Blazers announced their leadership group for the 2021-22 season Friday. Logan Stankoven and Quinn Schmiemann have been named as co-captains for the hockey club. Stankoven will wear the ‘C’ for home games, while Schmiemann will wear it for road games.

Stankoven is in his third season with the Blazers and leads the team in scoring with two goals, six assists and eight points in four games. He has 67 career points in 77 games over three seasons.

The product of Kamloops, B.C. was selected by the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Draft in the second round and has also signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Stars.

Schmiemann is entering his fourth season with the Blazers. He has played 144 games with the hockey club, recording 82 career points.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenceman was recently returned from the Philadelphia Flyers training camp and will make his season debut Friday in Kelowna.

The Blazers also named four players to their leadership group including 18-year-old Caedan Bankier, 18-year-old Matthew Seminoff, 19-year-old Daylan Kuefler and 19-year-old Josh Pillar. Bankier and Pillar will wear ‘A’s at home, while Kuefler and Seminoff will wear ‘A’s for road games.

