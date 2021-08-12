Blazers introduce Holick as Associate Coach

Kamloops, B.C. – The Kamloops Blazers announced the hiring of Mark Holick as the hockey club’s Associate Coach Thursday.

“We want to welcome Mark and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization, commented General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. “Mark is a career hockey coach. He is personable and passionate and bring with him a wealth of coaching experience from minor hockey, junior and pro.”

Holick joins the Blazers after most recently spending the last three seasons as Yale Hockey Academy coaching the U18 Prep team.

“I am very excited to be back in the WHL and join the Kamloops Blazers,” said Holick. “Shaun has had a lot of success in this league and has done a great job with the Blazers. I am looking forward to working with Shaun and the players in helping them pursue their goals,” concluded Holick.

The Penticton, B.C. product has over 25 years of coaching experience, and has twice been a WHL Head Coach, with the Kootenay ICE from 2007-2010 and the Prince George Cougars from 2013-2016.

He was awarded the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year in 2010.

Holick played four seasons in the WHL from 1984-1988 with the Saskatoon Blades and New Westminster Bruins. He went on to play five seasons of pro hockey before joining the coaching ranks.

“We are thrilled to have Mark join our team and I am looking forward to working with Mark and the rest of our staff and players as we prepare for the upcoming season,” concluded Clouston.

Holick replaces Cory Clouston, who stepped down as Associate Coach for personal reasons after two seasons in Kamloops.