Blazers’ Franklin named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers captain Zane Franklin has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending January 19, 2020.

Franklin posted 10 points (2G-8A) and a plus-six rating across four wins for the Blazers this week. Now riding an eight-game winning streak, the Blazers have opened up a 10-point lead atop the B.C. Division as teams approach the final third of their regular season.

On Tuesday, Franklin opened his week with a four-point performance in a 6-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs. With his team already up 2-0, Franklin factored into his team’s final four goals, topping it off with a short-handed goal to close out his team’s scoring. Franklin was named the second star of the game for his efforts.

Returning home to host the Tri-City Americans for a pair of games, Franklin recorded a goal and four points in Friday’s 12-3 win and a pair of assists in Saturday’s 9-0 triumph. Franklin scored Kamloops’ second goal Friday while picking up assists on their sixth, eighth, and ninth goals. The following night, Franklin picked up primary helpers on his team’s second and fourth goals.

Franklin was held off the scoresheet in Sunday’s 4-0 road win against the Vancouver Giants, but still recorded four shots and a plus-one rating in the 250th game of his WHL regular season career.

The productive week boosted Franklin into the WHL scoring lead with 72 points (25G-47A) through 44 games, marking career-best totals in both assists and points. Franklin’s totals include 12 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and two game-winning goals. Franklin leads the WHL in assists, ranks sixth in goals, and is tied for the lead in power-play goals with cousin Orrin Centazzo and Medicine Hat Tigers forward Ryan Chyzowski.

A 5-foot-9, 200-pound product of Marwayne, Alta., Franklin was originally chosen in the second round, 43rd overall, by the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. In 250 WHL regular season games between the Hurricanes and Blazers, Franklin has posted 194 points (73G-121A), including 27 power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and nine game-winning goals. In 36 WHL playoff games, Franklin has recorded 11 points (5G-6A), including one game-winning goal.

Franklin and the Blazers will now head north for a pair of weekend contests against the Prince George Cougars. Puck drop for the first game is on Friday, January 24 (7:00 p.m. PT) at the CN Centre.

WHL On the Run Player of the Week

January 13 – January 19: Zane Franklin, Kamloops Blazers

January 6 – January 12: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

December 30 – January 5: Connor McClennon, Winnipeg ICE

December 23 – December 29: Orrin Centazzo, Kamloops Blazers

December 9 – December 15: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

December 2 – December 8: Jake Christiansen, Everett Silvertips

November 25 – December 1: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 18 – November 24: Logan Barlage, Lethbridge Hurricanes

November 11 – November 17: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4 – November 10: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 28 – November 3: Oliver Okuliar, Lethbridge Hurricanes

October 21 – October 27: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks

October 14 – October 20: Orca Wiesblatt, Calgary Hitmen

October 7 – October 13: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

September 30 – October 6: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

September 23 – September 29: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 20 – September 22: Bryce Kindopp, Everett Silvertips

