Blazers forward Stankoven wins Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Player of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven (Kamloops, B.C.) has won the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year presented by Kia Canada.

The Dallas Stars prospect finished third among WHL skaters in scoring during the 2021-22 season with 104 points (45G-59A) from 59 games played. Stankoven recorded three or more points on 18 occasions during the Regular Season, including a pair of five-point games November 3, 2021 and January 29, 2022.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward finished fourth among WHL goal-getters and his nine game-winning goals were good for a share of third place among WHL skaters.

Stankoven also enjoyed the second-longest point streak in the WHL during the 2021-22 season, registering 39 points (17G-22A) over a 19-game span that stretched from December 8, 2021 to February 19, 2022.

“Thank you to my teammates and coaches for helping me achieve this award,” Stankoven said. “My friends and family also played a huge part as well as Blazer Nation, they play key parts in where I am today.”

“It’s an honour, there are so many other talented player who could have won this award, I’m grateful to win it,” he added.

“As a proud partner of the CHL and presenting sponsor of the Memorial Cup, Kia is excited to congratulate Logan Stankhoven of the Kamloops Blazers, winner of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL Player of the Year,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing for Kia Canada. “At Kia, we believe in movement that inspires, and Logan exemplifies this in his play. We can’t wait to see more of him on the ice for years to come.”

The product of Kamloops, B.C. is the third member of the Blazers franchise to win the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy and the first Kamloops skater to be named WHL Player of the Year since Jarome Iginla in 1995-96.

The Blazers co-captain has led by example for his hometown Club since he was selected fifth-overall in the 2018 WHL Draft. In 132 WHL regular season games, Stankoven has totalled 163 points (81G-82A), including 19 power-play goals and 17 game-winning goals.

He was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, signing an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in September of 2021.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy is the most prestigious award of the WHL and recognizes the player whose performance is deemed to be the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

On December 30, 1986, the Swift Current Broncos were involved in a tragic bus crash while travelling to a game in Regina. Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka and Brent Ruff lost their lives as a result of the crash. The Broncos have posthumously retired the numbers of all four players.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy serves as a constant memory in honour of the four players to this day.

WHL Player of the Year Nominees

Central Division – Ben King (Vernon, B.C.) – Red Deer Rebels

East Division – Connor Bedard (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Regina Pats

U.S. Division – Olen Zellweger (Fort Saskatchewan, Atla.) – Everett Silvertips

The 2022 WHL Awards were voted on by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy / WHL Player of the Year (since 2002)

2021-22: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

2020-21: Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg ICE

2019-20: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

2018-19: Joachim Blichfeld, Portland Winterhawks

2017-18: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips

2016-17: Sam Steel, Regina Pats

2015-16: Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw Warriors

2014-15: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Portland Winterhawks

2013-14: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2012-13: Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos

2011-12: Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans *

2010-11: Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels

2009-10: Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats *

2008-09: Brett Sonne, Calgary Hitmen

2007-08: Karl Alzner, Calgary Hitmen

2006-07: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2005-06: Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen

2004-05: Eric Fehr, Brandon Wheat Kings

2003-04: Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels

2002-03: Josh Harding, Regina Pats

2001-02:Dan Hamhuis, Prince George Cougars

* Also named CHL Player of the Year

