Blazers forward Stankoven wins CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada

Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven was recognized as the most outstanding player in Canadian Major Junior hockey after winning the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada. Stankoven was named a finalist for the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award after winning the WHL’s Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the most outstanding player in the WHL.

A prospect of the Dallas Stars (2021, 2-47), Stankoven finished third in the WHL scoring race for the 2021-22 Regular Season, collecting 104 points (45G-59A). His 1.76 points per game was best in the WHL, while his 45 goals were tied for fourth best, and his 59 assists were fifth among all WHL skaters.

Stankoven, 19, serves as the first WHL player to be named CHL Player of the Year since Brendan Shinnimin of the Tri-City Americans (2011-12). Stankoven is only the second Blazer to be named CHL Player of the Year, following in the footsteps of Rob Brown, who was recognized in 1986-87.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Stankoven was originally selected by his hometown Blazers with the fifth-overall pick in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. In 132 career WHL regular season contests, Stankoven has tallied 163 points (81G-82A).

CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award Finalists, 2021-22

Wyatt Johnson, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

William Dufour, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)