Blazers forward Stankoven wins Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven (Kamloops, B.C.) has won the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player.

The Dallas Stars prospect finished third in League scoring with 104 points (45G-59A) while accumulating only 16 minutes in penalties.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward was one of four WHL players to finish in the top 50 in League scoring while registering 20 or fewer penalty minutes.

“Thank you to my teammates, the Blazers coaching staff, and the great fans in Kamloops for helping me be named WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player,” said Stankoven.

“On-ice success starts with positivity off the ice, whether it’s by being a role model in the community or lending a helping hand when needed,” he added.

Stankoven is the third Western Conference skater in as many seasons to win the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy, joining forwards Eli Zummack (Spokane Chiefs, 2020-21) and Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks, 2019-20). Stankoven becomes the third Blazer to win the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy and the first since Hnat Domenichelli was named the WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player in 1995-96.

The Blazers co-captain has led by example for his hometown Club since he was selected fifth-overall in the 2018 WHL Draft. In 132 WHL regular season games, Stankoven has totalled 163 points (81G-82A), including 19 power-play goals and 17 game-winning goals.

He was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, signing an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in September of 2021.

Noted for his talent, desire and sportsmanlike attitude, Brad Hornung was revered in Western Canadian hockey circles. The Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy for Most Sportsmanlike Player is awarded annually to the player that best combines those same attributes.

The trophy was re-dedicated as the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy following his passing at the age of 52 this past February.

A rising star for the Regina Pats, Hornung’s career was cut short after the forward was paralyzed from the waist down following a hit in a game on March 1, 1987.

Since then, Hornung’s courageous attitude and inspirational message of perseverance has kept his connection with the game of hockey strong. A former amateur scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, Hornung was a staple in hockey rinks throughout Saskatchewan and a staple of past WHL Awards events. His No. 8 jersey has been retired by the Pats.

WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player Nominees

Central Division – Dylan Guenther (Edmonton, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

East Division – Kyle Crnkovic (Chestermere, Alta.) – Saskatoon Blades

U.S. Division – Jackson Berezowski (Yorkton, Sask.) – Everett Silvertips

The 2022 WHL Awards were voted on by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy / WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player Award (since 2002)

2021-22: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

2020-21: Eli Zummack, Spokane Chiefs

2019-20: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

2018-19: Justin Almeida, Moose Jaw Warriors *

2017-18: Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos *

2016-17: Tyler Steenbergen, Swift Current Broncos

2015-16: Tyler Soy, Victoria Royals

2014-15: Rourke Chartier, Kelowna Rockets *

2013-14: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE *

2012-13: Dylan Wruck, Edmonton Oil Kings

2011-12: Mark Stone, Brandon Wheat Kings

2010-11: Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs

2009-10: Jason Bast, Moose Jaw Warriors *

2008-09: Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers

2007-08: Tyler Ennis, Medicine Hat Tigers

2006-07: Aaron Gagnon, Seattle Thunderbirds

2005-06: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers *

2004-05: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2003-04: Nigel Dawes, Kootenay ICE

2002-03: Boyd Gordon, Red Deer Rebels

2001-02: Ian White, Swift Current Broncos

* Denotes CHL Sportsman of the Year recipient

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.