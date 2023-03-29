Blazers forward Seminoff signs entry-level contract with Dallas Stars

Kamloops Blazers forward Matthew Seminoff has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars.

Jim Nill, general manager of the NHL Club, announced the signing Wednesday morning. Seminoff was selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

This season with the Blazers, Seminoff set career bests with 31 goals and 82 points, finishing third in Club scoring. The product of Coquitlam, B.C. was named to the B.C. Division Second All-Star Team earlier this week.

Among Seminoff’s season highlights, an eight-point game (4G-4A) March 15 versus Victoria.

The 19-year-old is one of two Kamloops forwards, and one of three B.C. Division skaters to have penned a contract with the Dallas Stars.

He joins teammate, and Blazers captain Logan Stankoven, who was selected by the Stars in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, and Prince George Cougars forward Chase Wheatcroft, who signed a free-agent deal with Dallas earlier this month.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound forward is the fourth Kamloops Blazer to sign an NHL contract in the month of March, joining Minnesota Wild prospects Caedan Bankier and Kyle Masters as well as Washington Capitals draftee Ryan Hofer.

Matthew Seminoff was originally selected by Kamloops in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Draft. In 196 career WHL regular season contests, he has amassed 170 points (73G-97A).

Seminoff and the Kamloops Blazers open the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien versus the Vancouver Giants. Game 1 of the best-of-seven First Round series is slated for Friday, March 31 (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre).

The Blazers will also serve as the host team at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, scheduled for May 25 – June 4.