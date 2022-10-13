Blazers forward Minten inks ELC with Maple Leafs

Kamloops Blazers forward Fraser Minten has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The NHL Club announced the signing Thursday afternoon. Minten was selected by Toronto in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft this past July.

Hailing from Vancouver, B.C., Minten collected 55 points (20G-35A) in 67 regular season appearances with Kamloops in 2021-22, adding 16 points (6G-10A) in 17 post-season contests. The 18-year-old was one of four Blazers to score 10 or more power-play goals during the 2021-22 regular season.

He made his NHL pre-season debut for Toronto against the Ottawa Senators on September 24.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Kamloops in the fourth round of the 2019 WHL Draft. In 104 regular season and playoff contests with the Blazers, Minten has accrued 89 points (30G-69A).