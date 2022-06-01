Blazers forward Levis awarded Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Scholastic Player of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers forward Connor Levis (Vancouver, B.C.) has won the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year presented by CIBC.

Levis has taken six core courses and 12 total courses during his Grade 11 and 12 school year, registering an academic average of 95.6 per cent, including high averages in Electronics and Robotics, Math and Pre-Calculus, Science, Social Studies and English.

He has been required to complete this coursework independently due to COVID-19.

On the ice, the 6-foot-2, 193-pound forward finished second among Kamloops Blazers rookies with 42 points (16G-26A), appearing in all 68 games for Kamloops during the 2021-22 Regular Season.

“I am thrilled and honoured to have been selected to receive the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy,” said Levis. “There have been so many amazing recipients of this award, including my teammate Dylan Garand, I feel humbled to be part of this group.”

“I’d like to thank the Kamloops Blazers for building an organization that not only supports high-level hockey development, but also an excellent academic program. The head of our program, Vic Bifano and our on-site teacher, Miss Laurel Seafoot, were fantastic resources and keys to my success,” Levis added.

Levis is the second Blazer in three seasons to be awarded the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy (Dylan Garand, 2019-20). Overall, five Kamloops Blazers have been named WHL Scholastic Player of the Year including Colin Smith (2010-11), Devan Dubnyk (2003-04) and Scott Niedermayer (1990-91).

The 17-year-old was selected by Kamloops with the 20th-overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft. In 90 regular season appearances with the Blazers, Levis has totalled 56 points (25G-31A).

Committed to recognizing academic excellence, the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year is presented annually to the WHL player who has excelled both in the classroom and on the ice during the WHL Regular Season.

One of Canada’s leading hockey philanthropists, the trophy is named in memory of Mr. Doc Seaman, who played a vital role in establishing the WHL’s Education Program. The program ensures players in the WHL can develop their skills on the ice at the highest level without compromising their academic goals. Since 1993, the WHL Scholarship program has awarded over 6,700 scholarships to graduate players, representing an investment in excess of $31 million by WHL Club Ownership. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2.6 million to 373 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

First awarded for the 1983-84 WHL season, the Scholastic Player of the Year Trophy was named in honour of Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman in 1996.

The WHL remains committed to recognizing academic excellence. All WHL players are encouraged to enroll in post-secondary courses, with these courses fully-funded by WHL Clubs.

Upon graduating from the WHL, every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season a player plays in the WHL, they receive a guaranteed, full-year WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice. The WHL Scholarship is a fully-guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs.

WHL Scholastic Player of the Year Nominees

Central Division – Logan McCutcheon (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Lethbridge Hurricanes

East Division – Harrison Lodewyk (Red Deer, Alta.) – Prince Albert Raiders

U.S. Division – Gabe Klassen (Prince Albert, Sask.) – Portland Winterhawks

The 2022 WHL Awards were voted on by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

