May 19, 2023

Blazers forward Kuefler signs entry-level contract with New York Islanders

The New York Islanders have signed Kamloops Blazers forward Daylan Kuefler to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The NHL Club announced the signing Friday morning. Kuefler was selected by the Islanders in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 21-year-old has played each of the last four seasons with Kamloops, setting career highs in points (61) and assists (30) during the 2022-23 season. He added 31 goals and a +32 rating in 54 games while serving as the Blazers’ alternate captain.

Hailing from Stettler, Alta., Kuefler has totalled 144 points (77G-67A) in 184 career WHL games, all with Kamloops.

He was originally selected by the Blazers in the 10th round of the 2017 WHL Draft.

Kuefler and the Blazers will open the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia on home ice Friday, May 26 versus the QMJHL Champion.

