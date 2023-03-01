Blazers forward Hofer signs entry-level contract with Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have signed Kamloops Blazers forward Ryan Hofer to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced the signing Wednesday.

Hofer, 20, has scored 36 goals this season, 13 of which have come since being acquired by Kamloops from the Everett Silvertips January 8.

His 706 face-off wins this season rank third among WHL centres.

The product of Winnipeg, Man. was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

Over his WHL career, Hofer has totalled 125 points (67G-58A) over 142 contests with the Silvertips and Blazers

He was originally signed by Everett in May of 2020.