Blazers forward Bankier signs entry-level contract with Minnesota Wild

Kamloops Blazers forward Caedan Bankier has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild. Bill Guerin, General Manager of the Wild, announced the signing Wednesday afternoon.

A 20-year-old product of White Rock, B.C., Bankier sits fourth in scoring on the Blazers this season with 62 points (30G-32A). Through only 44 games, Bankier has already set career highs in goals (30) and points (62), eclipsing his previous marks set during the 2021-22 season.

Bankier’s 30 goals are good for second on the Club this season, trailing only Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Hofer, who earlier on Wednesday signed a three-year, entry-level contract of his own.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Bankier was selected by the Wild in the third round (86th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Aside from serving as a reliable two-way forward for the Memorial Cup-host Blazers this season, Bankier also represented his country at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping Canada claim gold. In seven outings, Bankier produced one assist and logged a rating of plus-3.

Originally selected by the Blazers in the third round (49th overall) of the 2018 WHL Draft, Bankier has skated in 189 career WHL Regular Season contests, all with the Blazers. Over his four seasons in the WHL, Bankier has logged 165 points (69G-96A) and a plus-50 rating. He has added another 11 points (5G-6A) in 17 playoff games.

Bankier and the Blazers will host the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, scheduled to run from May 26 to June 4.

In the meantime, they continue to jockey for position in the WHL’s Western Conference playoff race. With a record of 38-11-4-2 (82 points), the Blazers sit second in the Western Conference and first in the B.C. Division, holding a 20 point advantage on the B.C. Division’s second-place Prince George Cougars.

Next up, Bankier and the Blazers welcome the Kelowna Rockets to the Sandman Centre on Friday, March 3 (7 p.m. PT).