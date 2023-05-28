Blazers explode offensively to earn first win of 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

Nine different Blazers found the back of the net, and captain Logan Stankoven finished with five points as host Kamloops defeated the Peterborough Petes 10-2 in round-robin play at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Sunday.

The Blazers celebrations Sunday were muted, though, after defenceman Kyle Masters left the game on a stretcher after a scary collision with 6:56 remaining in the third period.

“We’re somewhat optimistic, so that’s a positive,” said Blazers head coach / GM Shaun Clouston following the game.

“We’ll know more as we move forward.”

“[Masters] is a big part of our D core and to see him go down, it’s tough to see, but hopefully he’s in good spirits,” captain Logan Stankoven added.

Kamloops opened the scoring 5:14 into the first period when defenceman Ryan Michael’s point shot found its way through traffic past Petes starter Michael Simpson.

Michael, making his Memorial Cup debut after missing Friday’s Blazers opener versus Quebec, sifted a puck goalward from just inside the Peterborough blue line for his first goal of the post-season.

Kamloops took a 3-0 advantage into the first intermission on goals from Fraser Minten and Ashton Ferster, then took a 4-0 lead 35 seconds into the second period when forward Matthew Seminoff tapped in a cross-zone pass from linemate Caedan Bankier.

Seminoff extended his goal-scoring streak to seven games in the process.

Local product Dylan Sydor added a fifth goal at the 3:01 mark of the middle stanza, prompting a goaltending change from Peterborough.

The Blazers added two more tallies in the middle frame through Stankoven and Slovak import Jakub Demek, who banged home a rebound from the left circle at 8:17 to extend the lead to 7-0.

“I thought the guys were really focused, they didn’t mess around, right from the opening face-off,” said Clouston.

“We knew what was on the line, the importance of the game almost being a do-or-die,” said Blazers forward Fraser Minten.

“We watched some of the areas where we weren’t good [Friday] against Quebec, and everyone was able to be accountable, and be better tonight.”

Kamloops led the game 7-1 through 40 minutes, extending their lead on goals from Connor Levis, Seminoff and Ryan Hofer in the third before the Petes closed out the scoring late in the final frame.

The Blazers outshot Peterborough 49-30 on the afternoon, while cashing in on four of their seven power-play opportunities.

Kamloops netminder Dylan Ernst turned aside 28 shots, earning his first victory of the tournament.

The Blazers will conclude their round-robin campaign Wednesday, May 31 versus the Seattle Thunderbirds (6:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre, TSN).

The tournament continues Monday, May 29 with a matchup between the WHL Champion Thunderbirds and the Quebec Remparts (6:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre, TSN).