Blazers defenceman Zellweger wins CHL Defenceman of the Year Award

Kamloops Blazers defenceman Olen Zellweger was recognized as the top defenceman in Canadian Major Junior hockey after being named CHL Defenceman of the Year. Zellweger was named a finalist for the CHL Defenceman of the Year Award after winning the WHL’s Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year.

A prospect of the Anaheim Ducks (2021, 2-34), Zellweger was among the statistic league leaders for defencemen, finishing first in goals (32), first in game-winning goals (six), first in shots on goal (345), second in points (80), ninth in assists (48) and 11th in plus-minus (plus-30).

The 19-year-old product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., is the first WHL defenceman to be named CHL Defenceman of the Year since Ty Smith of the Spokane Chiefs was honoured in 2018-19. Zellweger is the fourth Blazer to be named CHL Defenceman of the Year. In 1994-95, Nolan Baumgartner was recognized, following in the footsteps of Greg Hawgood (1987-88).

The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Zellweger was originally selected by the Everett Silvertips in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft. In 180 career WHL regular season games, he has recorded 183 points (50G-133A).

CHL Defenceman of the Year Award Finalists, 2022-23

Pavel Mintyukov, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Tristan Luneau, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)