Blazers, Chiefs exchange 20-year-old forwards

The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 20-year-old forward Luke Toporowski from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for 20-year-old forward Nick McCarry and a second-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday afternoon.

Toporowski, who attended development camp with the Detroit Red Wings this past fall, joins the Blazers having spent parts of five seasons in Spokane. He departs the Chiefs having led the team in goals this season with 15.

The product of Bettendorf, Iowa has played 223 career WHL games, all with the Spokane Chiefs, accumulating a total of 165 points (76G-89A).

“McCarry is a quick, skilled forward who will fill an important role on this year’s team,” said Chiefs general manager Scott Carter. “Picking up a second-round pick in an upcoming draft provides us a valuable asset as we build around our young core.”

“Luke has been an outstanding Chief both on and off the ice,” added Carter. “It’s always hard to trade key players on your roster and Luke’s leadership and tenacity will be hard to replace. We wish him the best in Kamloops.”

McCarry was listed by the Blazers in the June of 2021. In 34 games this season, he contributed with 28 points (7G-21A). In 138 career WHL games with Medicine Hat and Kamloops, the product of Calgary, Alta. has totalled 69 points (30G-39A).