Blazers captain Stankoven named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending April 16, 2023.

The Dallas Stars prospect led the Blazers with seven points (3G-4A) over his two appearances this past week, helping Kamloops jump out to a 2-0 series lead in its best-of-seven, Second Round affair versus the Portland Winterhawks.

Stankoven began his week Friday, April 14 with a goal and an assist as his hometown Blazers knocked off the Winterhawks 6-4 in Game 1 of their Second Round series.

The following evening, the 20-year-old compiled the third five-point game of his WHL Playoffs career, scoring twice and adding three assists as Kamloops shut out Portland 5-0.

For his efforts, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward was named the game’s First Star.

Stankoven, who led the 2022 WHL Playoffs in scoring with 17 goals and 31 points from his 17 games played, currently sits second among League scoring leaders with 16 points (7G-9A) from his six appearances in the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Originally selected by the Blazers with the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft, Stankoven has totalled 309 points (140G-169A) over 209 career WHL regular season and playoff games.

He was selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in September of 2021.

Logan Stankoven and the Kamloops Blazers continue their best-of-seven Second Round series versus the Portland Winterhawks on the road, with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday, April 19 (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum).