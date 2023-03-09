Blazers blueliner Masters signs entry-level contract with Wild

The Minnesota Wild have signed Kamloops Blazers defenceman Kyle Masters to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced the signing Thursday. Masters was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a career year in this, his first season with the Blazers, registering 59 points (11G-48A) from 58 games played.

The product of Edmonton, Alta. ranks seventh among WHL defencemen in points, while his 37 power-play points are good for a share of the League lead among blueliners.

Originally selected 16th-overall by the Red Deer Rebels in the 2018 WHL Draft, Masters was acquired by Kamloops via trade in September of 2022.

He has totalled 86 points (16G-70A) over 167 career regular season appearances with the Rebels and Blazers.