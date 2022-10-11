Blazers bench boss Clouston joins 500-win club

When the final horn sounded at Sandman Centre this past Friday, Kamloops Blazers head coach Shaun Clouston entered elite WHL company.

His side, having dispatched the Victoria Royals 5-2, helped deliver Clouston his 500th regular season victory as a WHL head coach, earning him a spot in a group of 10 bench bosses to achieve the feat in League history.

“It’s special,” Clouston said following Friday’s victory. “There’s been a lot of wins here, but there’s been a whole bunch of guys in the dressing room that have been a big part of a whole bunch of those, it’s pretty cool.”

Clouston, who as a player posted 79- and 92-point seasons as captain of the Portland Winterhawks in 1987-88 and 1988-89, began his coaching journey as an assistant with the Oregon WHL Club in 2001-02.

A season later, he got his start as a head coach with the Tri-City Americans before joining the Medicine Hat Tigers as an assistant to Willie Desjardins ahead of a WHL Championship season in 2003-04.

Clouston captured another League title with Medicine Hat three years later as an associate coach, then made the transition to head coach in the Gas City in 2010-11, a role he held for nine seasons.

He then made the move West to Kamloops for the start of the 2019-20 season, winning a trio of B.C. Division titles with the Blazers in each of his three full seasons in charge, while also adding general manager duties to his portfolio for the second time in his career.

WHL ALL-TIME WINNINGEST COACHES, REGULAR SEASON:

Don Hay – 750

Ken Hodge – 742

Don Nachbaur – 692

Lorne Molleken – 626

Marc Habscheid – 572

Mike Williamson – 572

Ernie McLean – 548

Brent Sutter – 526

Pat Ginnell – 518

Shaun Clouston – 501