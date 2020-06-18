Blazers’ Baragano & Winterhawks’ Knak invited to Team Switzerland’s U20 National Junior Team Summer Camp

Swiss Hockey announced today that Kamloops Blazers defenceman Inaki Baragano and Portland Winterhawks forward Simon Knak have been invited to Team Switzerland’s under-20 National Junior Team Summer Camp.

The camp, comprised of 15 forwards, 10 defencemen and three goaltenders, is used to help determine the Swiss roster for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. from December 26, 2020, to January 5, 2021.

Baragano, a product of Lausanne, SUI, joined the Blazers after he was selected 16th overall by Kamloops in the 2019 Canadian Import Draft. In 60 regular-season games, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound rearguard totalled 16 points (5G-11A).

Fellow countryman Simon Knak was selected 40th overall by the Winterhawks in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, earning 34 points (9G-25A) in 49 games during the 2019-20 season. Knak, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound product of Zurich, SUI was also a member of Team Switzerland during the 2020 World Junior Championship, where he recorded two goals in five games.

Ranked 85th amongst North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting final rankings, Knak will look to impress during camp as it is one of the last opportunities to prove his talents before the 2020 NHL Draft.

The summer camp will run from July 7 – 24 in Cham, SUI.