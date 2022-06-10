Blazers associate coach Holick steps down

Kamloops Blazers associate coach Mark Holick has stepped away from the Club due to personal reasons.

The Blazers announced Holick’s departure Friday.

He was behind the bench for one season in Kamloops, helping the Blazers to a 48-17-3-0 record and a third successive B.C. Division title. Kamloops reached the 2022 Western Conference Championship, falling to the Seattle Thunderbirds in seven games.

Kamloops was Holick’s third coaching stop in the Western Hockey League. He spent three seasons as head coach of the Kootenay ICE from 2007-2010, winning the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year in his final season with the ICE.

Holick also served as the head coach of the Prince George Cougars from 2013-2016.

As a player, he spent parts of four seasons in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades and New Westminster Bruins from 1984-1988.