Blazers add goaltender Kieper in deal with Pats

The Kamloops Blazers have acquired goaltender Matthew Kieper from the Regina Pats.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Tuesday morning. In exchange, the Pats receive a fourth-round selection (via Edmonton) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft as well as a sixth-round pick in 2025.

The 18-year-old spent parts of four seasons with Regina, posting a 23-22-1-2 record, a 3.88 goals-against average, .873 save percentage and one shutout in 55 career appearances.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Man., Kieper was originally selected by the Pats in the third round of the 2019 WHL Draft.

“This was a good opportunity to get a couple of draft picks back and to give Matthew [Kieper] a fresh start,” said Pats general manager and head coach John Paddock. “This is a great opportunity for him. He’s been a good Pat and has represented us well and will continue to do that for the Blazers. We wish him all the best.”

We have made a trade with the @WHLPats this morning 🔥https://t.co/FdTMK1QzH7 pic.twitter.com/7vblRZUXSa — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) January 3, 2023