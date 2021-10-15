Blazers add depth in crease, deal for Maddocks from Pats

The Kamloops Blazers have acquired goaltender Keegan Maddocks from the Regina Pats in exchange for an eighth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Clubs announced the trade Friday morning.

Maddocks, who hails from Langley B.C., returns to his home province after beginning his WHL career with the Victoria Royals. He was acquired by the Pats in an off-season move this past summer, but did not appear in a regular season game.

The 18-year-old puckstopper was originally selected by Victoria in the eighth round of the 2018 WHL Draft. He played in two contests with the Royals during the 2020-21 campaign, posting a 3.31 goals-against average and 0.900 save percentage.