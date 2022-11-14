Blazers acquire Golden Knights prospect Demek from Oil Kings

The Kamloops Blazers have added Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Demek in a deal with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The two Clubs announced the trade Monday. In return for the 19-year-old forward, the Oil Kings receive a first-round selection (via Regina) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, conditional second- and third-round selections in 2024 and 2026, respectively, as well as a fourth-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

“We are thrilled to add Jakub to our team,” commented Blazers General Manager and Head Coach Shaun Clouston. “He’s a big skilled, power forward.

“Jakub has played at the World Junior Championship as well as in the WHL playoffs and at the 2022 Memorial Cup. His experience at all the events will be invaluable to our team,” Clouston added.

“This trade is another very important trade for our franchise,” said Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kirt Hill. “We felt that it was important to continue to recover from some of the moves we made to build our team for last season’s WHL Championship and Memorial Cup run.

“This was an opportunity for Jakub to give him the opportunity to have a long season once he returns from injury and put him in a great position to potentially move on to professional hockey next season. We can’t thank Jakub enough for the positive energy he brought to the rink day in and day out and his all the contributions he made both on and off the ice to the Oil Kings,” Hill added.

Demek has yet to appear in a game this season for the Oil Kings after undergoing surgery in September. He is expected to join the Blazers this week and is working toward a return to play in the new year.

He recorded 54 points (20G-34A) in 55 regular-season contests with Edmonton in 2021-22, adding 17 points (5G-12A) during the Oil Kings’ run to the 2022 WHL Championship.

He also represented his native Slovakia in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Demek was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

