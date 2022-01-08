MENU
January 8, 2022

Blazers acquire forward Verbicky from Oil Kings

Andy Devlin

The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 18-year-old forward Kobe Verbicky from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Saturday afternoon.

“We are excited to have had the opportunity to acquire Kobe,” said Blazers general manager and head coach Shaun Clouston. “Kobe is a great skater and we believe he will add depth to our strong group of 2003-born players.”

The product of Victoria, B.C. was selected by Edmonton in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft, and has compiled four points (2G-2A) in 26 career WHL games, all with the Oil Kings.

