Blazers acquire forward Verbicky from Oil Kings

The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 18-year-old forward Kobe Verbicky from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Saturday afternoon.

“We are excited to have had the opportunity to acquire Kobe,” said Blazers general manager and head coach Shaun Clouston. “Kobe is a great skater and we believe he will add depth to our strong group of 2003-born players.”

The product of Victoria, B.C. was selected by Edmonton in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft, and has compiled four points (2G-2A) in 26 career WHL games, all with the Oil Kings.

We have acquired 18yr old F Kobe Verbicky @KobeVerbicky from the @EdmOilKings for a 7th round WHL Prospects Draft selection in 2022. Welcome Kobe!🔥 pic.twitter.com/NmGXFtiyy0 — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) January 8, 2022