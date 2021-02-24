Blazers acquire forward Peyton McKenzie from Warriors

Kamloops, BC – The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 18-year-old forward Peyton McKenzie from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a sixth-round WHL Draft pick in 2021.

McKenzie was originally selected by the Warriors in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft.

The Sherwood Park, AB native has played 24 games with the Warriors over the past two seasons and has two assists. He also played in 12 games with the Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League during the 2019-20 season and had nine points in 12 games.

“We are excited to add Peyton to our organization,” commented General Manager, Matt Bardsley. “He brings real good energy along with a skill set and hockey sense that we look for in a Blazer. He also can play at a pace that we want to play at and believe he will be a good fit to our group.”

McKenzie will join the Blazers for the upcoming 2020-21 season.